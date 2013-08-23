Polish regulator may derail Rabobank plans to sell BGZ -sources

WARSAW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial watchdog is unwilling to let Dutch lender Rabobank sell its Polish unit BGZ to a rival with a lower credit rating, a stance that could derail a possible $1 billion deal, sources familiar with the situation said.

Rabobank, the Netherlands’ top retail bank which wants to refocus on its core domestic market, is considering strategic options for the bank and sources have said Polish banks Pekao and Getin Noble Bank, along with Dutch ING and French BNP Paribas, were interested.

Poland’s regulator, which helped its main lenders emerge from the recent financial crisis relatively unscathed thanks to its stringent policies, fears the stability of the Polish financial system could be threatened if Rabobank follows Nordic rival Nordea in leaving the country.

“The Polish regulator may block the deal as it would not want another well-capitalised bank after Nordea to leave Poland,” a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Nordea agreed to sell its Polish arm to state-controlled market leader PKO for 694 million euros in June.

Another source said that because of the Dutch bank’s high credit rating, any deal was nearly impossible if the regulator sticks to its guns.

Although Rabobank lost its cherished triple-A rating in November 2011, it still holds high marks at the rating agencies that cannot be matched by most European lenders.

Rabobank was not immediately available. Getin, Pekao and BNP Paribas declined to comment. Asked about the matter, a spokesman for the regulator, known by its Polish initials KNF, said the watchdog had no formal plan on the table.

“What’s key for KNF is the long-term stability of the banking sector, which is reflected, among others, in investor commitments made before KNF,” Lukasz Dajnowicz said, but did not elaborate.

To win the watchdog’s backing to buy a 25.5 percent stake from Poland to add to its 60 percent holding a year ago, Rabobank agreed to merge with its other Polish unit, Rabobank Polska no later than mid-2014. It has not combined them and is only looking to unload BGZ.

After buying out most of BGZ’s minority shareholders, Rabobank currently holds a 98 percent stake.

Poland, whose banking system is 70 percent controlled by foreign lenders, has seen a spate of deals in recent years as some parent institutions under pressure to boost capital, sold their holdings.

One of the sources said Getin and Pekao, a unit of Italy’s UniCredit, have already been told to walk away by the regulator.

That would leave only BNP Paribas and ING as potential buyers, although ING was bailed out in 2008 and would have trouble getting European Commission approval.

BNP, even though it is among the best capitalised banks in Europe, is rated A+ by Standard & Poor’s and A2 by Moody‘s, below Rabobank’s standings of AA- and Aa2, respectively.