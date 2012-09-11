Poland's Gaz-System to sign gas storage deal with Austria's RAG

VIENNA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s natural gas network operator Gaz-System will sign an agreement with Austria’s RAG to explore opportunities to build underground gas storage facilities, Gaz-System Chief Executive Jan Chadam said on Tuesday.

Boosting storage capacity in Poland is key for the European Union nation as it seeks to strengthen its energy security and diversify supplies away from Russia’s Gazprom, which delivers the bulk of Poland’s gas.

Wholesale gas monopoly PGNiG now controls the Polish storage market with facilities amounting to around 1.6 billion cubic metres (bcm), far less than the 14 bcm the country consumes annually, Chadam said.

The target for the new storage facilities, which would be located in old salt caverns and abandoned mines in the central and southern part of the country, would be about 5 bcm, he added.

Underground gas storage operator RAG is majority owned by Austria’s EVN. E.ON unit E.ON Ruhrgas also holds a stake.

“We are going to sign an agreement with RAG about how to cooperate,” Chadam told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference. “Within five years we should be ready for the first capacities.”

Poland is also developing a liquefied gas terminal on the Baltic sea to help the former Soviet-bloc country diversify supplies away from Russia as it seeks a bigger role in the region’s broader gas market.

The terminal in Swinoujscie, a port in the western part of Poland’s Baltic coast, is expected to start operating in 2014 and will provide access to 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas annually.

Transporting new supplies, which Poland hopes will include vast shale supplies, will also require improving and expanding the country’s gas transmission network, Chadam said.

Poland is planning new interconnectors with neighbouring Baltic countries as well as Slovakia. Chadam said a final decision on the Slovak gas link would come in 2013 and that the project could be completed by 2017.

“We have huge potential and huge needs,” Chadam said. “In the future we will need 5 bcm of capacity for both energy security and market needs.” (Additional reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)