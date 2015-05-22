UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen responsible for Swiss franc loans-Polish watchdog

(Adds details on due diligence)

WARSAW, May 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial regulator KNF said on Friday it expected Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International to take responsibility for the Swiss-franc loan portfolio at its Polish arm Raiffeisen Polbank, which it has put up for sale.

“KNF upholds its stance that an investor which is leaving Poland has to take responsibility for the Swiss-franc loan portfolio, so that KNF-regulated entities already present in Poland would not be burdened with additional risk,” KNF spokesman Lukasz Dajnowicz said in an emailed statement.

On Thursday, RBI said it had struck a deal with regulators on how to sell its Polish banking business, a key part of its radical restructuring to scale back in central and eastern Europe (CEE) and strengthen its balance sheet.

The unit’s Swiss franc loan book -- a concern after the franc’s surge this year made loans more expensive to service -- stands at 3.26 billion euros, with only 3 percent non-performing.

RBI had clashed with KNF, which insisted Raiffeisen first float 15 percent of its Polish unit on the stock market before the sale could go ahead.

The region’s second-biggest lender said on Thursday due diligence for the sale of its Polish arm had started, but the business’s foreign-exchange mortgage portfolio and funding would be discussed at a later stage.

RBI added it had agreed with KNF on a dual-track approach, in which Polbank’s initial public offering would take place in between signing and closing of the transaction, slated for next year. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Susan Thomas)