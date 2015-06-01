FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PZU submits offer to buy Raiffeisen's Polish arm - sources
June 1, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

PZU submits offer to buy Raiffeisen's Polish arm - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 1 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest insurer PZU SA has submitted an offer to buy Raiffeisen Polbank, Poland’s No. 7 lender in terms of assets, two sources familiar with the matter said.

“They’ve submitted an offer, talks are ongoing, there is no crowd (of investors interested,” one source said, while another said Raiffeisen is the only interested party.

PZU and Raiffeisen Bank International, which controls Raiffeisen Polbank, declined comment. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Pawel Florkiewicz, and Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich in Vienna; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
