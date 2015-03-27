FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen execs in Warsaw to try to unblock Polish unit sale: source
#Financials
March 27, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

Raiffeisen execs in Warsaw to try to unblock Polish unit sale: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 27 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International chief executive Karl Sevelda and chief financial officer Martin Gruell were in Warsaw on Friday for talks with the Polish financial regulator KNF, a spokeswoman for the bank said.

A banking sector source in Warsaw said the bank had sought the meeting to discuss an initial public offering of the bank’s Polish unit, which the regulator has said is a pre-condition for the sale of the unit which Raiffeisen wants to carry out. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw and Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
