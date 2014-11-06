FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish unit of Raiffeisen sells bonds worth 500 mln zlotys
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Polish unit of Raiffeisen sells bonds worth 500 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank Polska, the Polish unit of Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International, sold bonds worth 500 million zlotys ($148 million) under a 2 billion zlotys programme, European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said.

EBRD also said in a statement published on Thursday it had bought 15 percent of the issue, which was aimed at diversifying Raiffeisen’s funding base. (1 US dollar = 3.3801 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Susan Thomas)

