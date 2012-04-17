Poland OKs Raiffeisen's Polbank buy, sees it listed in Warsaw

WARSAW, April 17 (Reuters) - Polish financial regulator KNF agreed to Austria’s Raiffeisen’s purchase of Greek EFG Eurobank Ergasias Polish unit Polbank, adding it expects both Raiffeisen and its enlarged local unit to be listed in Warsaw, KNF said on Tuesday.

The regulator wants Raiffeisen Bank Polska to be listed in Warsaw by the end of June 2016, with its mother company following two years later.

Last year, Raiffeisen agreed to buy a 70-percent stake in Polbank for 490 million euros ($640 million) from EFG Eurobank Ergasias.

The Austrian lender is emerging Europe’s second-biggest bank behind Italy’s UniCredit, which is listed in Warsaw along with its local unit Pekao. ($1 = 0.7656 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)