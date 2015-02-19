Polish regulator wants Raiffeisen to float Polish unit and then sell

WARSAW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial watchdog KNF wants Raiffeisen Bank International to first list its Polish arm Raiffeisen Polbank on the Warsaw bourse and only then sell the unit outright, the KNF chief said on Thursday.

“First the IPO (initial public offering), and then the sale to an investor,” KNF chief Andrzej Jakubiak told reporters.

Earlier this month, Raiffeisen - emerging Europe’s No. 2 lender, - confirmed a Reuters report it planned to sell its operations in Poland and Slovenia and cut back in Russia, after having been hit by losses in Ukraine and Hungary.

Raiffeisen is a top-eight player in Poland after buying Polbank in 2012. The regulator approved the deal on condition that Raiffeisen float at least 15 percent of the unit by mid-2016. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)