FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish regulator wants Raiffeisen to float Polish unit and then sell
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

Polish regulator wants Raiffeisen to float Polish unit and then sell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial watchdog KNF wants Raiffeisen Bank International to first list its Polish arm Raiffeisen Polbank on the Warsaw bourse and only then sell the unit outright, the KNF chief said on Thursday.

“First the IPO (initial public offering), and then the sale to an investor,” KNF chief Andrzej Jakubiak told reporters.

Earlier this month, Raiffeisen - emerging Europe’s No. 2 lender, - confirmed a Reuters report it planned to sell its operations in Poland and Slovenia and cut back in Russia, after having been hit by losses in Ukraine and Hungary.

Raiffeisen is a top-eight player in Poland after buying Polbank in 2012. The regulator approved the deal on condition that Raiffeisen float at least 15 percent of the unit by mid-2016. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.