Austria's Raiffeisen could be deprived voting rights in Polish unit -sources
March 5, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Austria's Raiffeisen could be deprived voting rights in Polish unit -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 5 (Reuters) - A Polish regulator said it may strip Raiffeisen Bank International AG of voting rights in subsidiary Raiffeisen Polbank after the Austrian lender said it would sell its Polish unit, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

“There is a motion that is to threaten RBI with stripping it of voting rights as it failed to properly consult with regulator KNF about their plan to sell their Polish unit,” said one of the people, who were not authorised to speak with media on the matter and so declined to be identified.

The second person confirmed the KNF’s intentions, initially reported by Polish daily Puls Biznesu. A KNF spokesman declined to comment, while RBI said it would send Reuters a statement on the issue. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Agnieszka Barteczko; Additional reporting Shadia Nasralla in Vienna)

