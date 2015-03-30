FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's PZU says will look into Raiffeisen Polish unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 30 (Reuters) - The head of Poland’s biggest insurer, PZU, said on Monday his firm will look into the planned sale of the country’s No.7 bank Raiffeisen Polbank, which was put on sale by its Austrian owner Raiffeisen Bank International.

“As is the case with all big transaction in Poland, we will be watching the Raiffeisen Polbank sale, either as a main player, or as a company that could secure some financing,” Andrzej Klesyk told reporters.

Raiffeisen Polbank’s book value amounts to 6 billion zlotys ($1.59 billion). ($1 = 3.7716 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
