Raiffeisen Polish unit's profit up 36 pct on lower impairments and costs

WARSAW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Polbank, the Polish unit of Raiffeisen Bank International, on Wednesday posted first-half net profit up 36 percent year on year 99.8 million zlotys ($26.53 million), citing lower costs and lower provisions on bad loans.

The bank has been put up for sale by its Austrian parent as part of efforts to shore up capital, but the process may be delayed by complications over mortges denominated in Swiss francs. ($1 = 3.7615 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)