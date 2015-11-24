FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen to put its Polish unit on sale again within days-sources
November 24, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Raiffeisen to put its Polish unit on sale again within days-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International will again tap the market in the coming days with the sale of its Polish unit Raiffeisen Polbank, despite continued risks of looming bank tax and FX loan conversion in Poland, two market sources said.

“Raiffeisen comes to the market again,” a senior banking source said. Another person said the bank has asked investment banking at Citi to send out the teasers to potential buyers this or next week.

Raiffeisen decided to sell its Polish unit earlier this year to help it reach a core capital ratio of 12 percent by the end of 2017. But then it said the deal may be delayed due to complications over its mortgages being denominated in Swiss francs.

“It is true that we are planning a new start. We will not announce the timing publicly,” a spokeswoman for RBI said. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Marcin Goclowski and Agnieszka Barteczko; additional reporting in VIENNA by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich)

