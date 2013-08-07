FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish railways to try again for sale of telecoms arm in 2014
August 7, 2013 / 3:32 PM / in 4 years

Polish railways to try again for sale of telecoms arm in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s state railways operator PKP plans to put its telecoms arm TK Telekom back up for sale next year, it said on Wednesday, having failed to find a buyer at the right price earlier this year.

PKP, under pressure to reduce its debt pile, scrapped the previous sale after failing to get a satisfactory offer from bidders, which according to local media reports were local telecoms groups Netia, Hawe and GTS.

The rail carrier wants to reduce its telecoms interests to mainly infrastructure by shedding non-core operations such as cable maintenance, said PKP spokesman Miroslaw Kuk.

“This should improve the attractiveness of the company in the renewed sale process, which should launch in 2014,” he said.

TK Telekom, previously valued at around 400 million zlotys ($127 million), controls 6,000 km of optic fibre and 22,000 km of copper cable around Poland, mainly near railroad tracks.

PKP also wants to float around half of its rail freight unit PKP Cargo later this year. ($1 = 3.1615 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
