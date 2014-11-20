FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish central bank governor still sees room for rate cut - WSJ online
November 20, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Polish central bank governor still sees room for rate cut - WSJ online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Polish central bank governor Marek Belka said he still sees room for a rate cut to meet the Monetary Policy Council inflation target, The Wall Street Journal online edition reported on Thursday.

“I have always said the Monetary Policy Council should carry out policies aimed at fulfilling the inflation target,” Belka said. “There is still room to cut interest rates.”

Belka also said the economy is sending mixed signals.

The whole interview is available at:

here (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

