Poland's c.bank governor says rate cuts possible
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Poland's c.bank governor says rate cuts possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 3 (Reuters) - Polish central bank governor Marek Belka said on Tuesday he doesn’t exclude interest rate cuts since inflation is lower than expected, though he said the cuts were unlikely.

“It is not the probable scenario, but one can’t exclude it, if only because in the lowering inflation environment, the real interest rate is rising,” Belka told a news conference, after the bank decided to keep rates at a record low level of 2.5 percent.

“The economy is rising as expected, while inflation is completely different to what we’ve expected,” he said. (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

