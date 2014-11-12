Polish c.banker sees room to cut rates to 1 pct - The WSJ

WARSAW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank has still room to cut rates to a level of 1 percent to support the economic recovery, Monetary Policy Council member Andrzej Bratkowski was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the central bank surprised markets that have priced in a 25-basis points cut, leaving the benchmark rate at an all-time low of 2 percent following a larger-than-expected 50 basis point reduction in October.

“Our duty is to help the government and support economic growth as long as it doesn’t collide with our main goal of keeping inflation around target,” Bratkowski was quoted as saying by the journal’s online edition.

The website also said that Bratkowski would like to see steady 25-basis points cuts and that the bank has a room to cut the cost of credit to 1 percent.

Poland’s central bank on Wednesday lowered its forecasts for gross domestic product growth (GDP) this year and next, citing the spluttering euro zone economy and the Ukraine crisis dampening investor confidence.

In the inflation report it issues every four months, the central bank predicted GDP would grow 3.2 percent year on year in 2014, and 3.0 percent in 2015. In its July projection, it had predicted 3.6 percent growth for this year and next.

The report also revised downwards the inflation projection for this year, to 0.1 percent from 0.2 percent in July, well below the bank’s target of 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Michal Janusz, Writing by Marcin Goclowski, Editing by Angus MacSwan)