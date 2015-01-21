FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish rate-setter sees no majority for a rate cut in Feb
January 21, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 3 years ago

Polish rate-setter sees no majority for a rate cut in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Dovish Polish rate-setter Andrzej Bratkowski said on Wednesday he would support a motion to cut rates by 25 basis points in February but sees no majority in the rate-setting council for any cut next month.

Speaking in an interview for private broadcaster TVN Biznes i Swiat, he said that rate cuts were possible in the following months.

The Polish Monetary Policy Council kept rates at a record-low of 2 percent in January. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)

