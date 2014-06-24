Tapes will not affect Polish rate-setters' work-Chojna-Duch

SOPOT, Poland, June 24 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch said on Tuesday the Monetary Policy Council’s core work will not be affected by the fact that the central bank governor Marek Belka was captured on tape using expletives about bank colleagues.

“In no way will the issues concerning the latest situation, the wiretaps, affect the council’s substantive work,” Chojna-Duch told reporters.

She said that the chances for a rate cut in Poland have risen after the European Central Bank decided to cut its rates. She said she was considering filing a motion for rate cuts at the council’s next sitting, in July, but that the likelihood is small that the council would vote for the motion. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)