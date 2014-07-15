FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.banker Chojna-Duch: low CPI argument for considering cut in 2014
July 15, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Polish c.banker Chojna-Duch: low CPI argument for considering cut in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s still low inflation rate is an argument for the central bank to consider a rate cut before the end of the year, central bank rate-setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch said on Tuesday.

Commenting after the release of slightly higher-than-expected inflation data for June, she said that Poland has one of the highest real interest rates in the world, which impacts expenditure on servicing state debt and caps credit growth.

“The still low inflation provides arguments for considering an interest rate cut in 2014,” Chojna-Duch told Reuters.

Inflation in June stood at an annual 0.3 percent. The central bank targets inflation at 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

