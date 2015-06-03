FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish deflation to persist in coming months - c.bank
June 3, 2015

Polish deflation to persist in coming months - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s consumer prices index will stay below zero in the coming months, but in the medium term the risk of inflation remaining below the central bank’s target is limited as economic growth gains pace, the central bank said.

The bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Council kept its main rate on hold on Wednesday at 1.5 percent. Inflation was at minus 1.1 percent in April against the bank’s target of 2.5 percent.

“In the council’s view, in the coming months yearly price dynamics will still be negative, mainly because of earlier significant falls in commodities prices,” the council said in a statement.

The council also said that the latest lower-than-expected retail sales data were most probably a one-off. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
