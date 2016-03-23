FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's rate cut has no impact on Polish c.bank decisions-Gatnar
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

Hungary's rate cut has no impact on Polish c.bank decisions-Gatnar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s decision to cut interest rates will not influence decisions of the Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC), newly-appointed Polish rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said on Wednesday.

Hungary’s central bank on Tuesday unexpectedly cut its main interest rate to a record low of 1.2 percent and became the first of the main central European economies to take its overnight deposit rate into negative territory.

“In my opinion it does not influence the MPC’s decisions at all, because in Poland lending - both for households and companies - is stable and developing very well,” Gatnar said in a comment emailed to Reuters.

“There’s no analogy. Besides, in my opinion, effectiveness of using such unconventional instruments is problematic,” he also said. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.