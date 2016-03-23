Hungary's rate cut has no impact on Polish c.bank decisions-Gatnar

WARSAW, March 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s decision to cut interest rates will not influence decisions of the Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC), newly-appointed Polish rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said on Wednesday.

Hungary’s central bank on Tuesday unexpectedly cut its main interest rate to a record low of 1.2 percent and became the first of the main central European economies to take its overnight deposit rate into negative territory.

“In my opinion it does not influence the MPC’s decisions at all, because in Poland lending - both for households and companies - is stable and developing very well,” Gatnar said in a comment emailed to Reuters.

“There’s no analogy. Besides, in my opinion, effectiveness of using such unconventional instruments is problematic,” he also said. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)