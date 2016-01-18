UPDATE 2-Polish c.bankers move to calm markets after S&P downgrade

(Releads with c.bank comments)

WARSAW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank and one of its rate-setters said on Monday that eastern Europe’s largest economy and its currency had strong fundamentals, moving to calm markets after Standard & Poor’s (S&P) unexpected move to cut Poland’s credit rating.

S&P’s Friday downgrade was its first for Poland’s hard currency debt. It said the new conservative government had weakened the independence of key institutions.

Poland’s central bank could be one of the next institutions whose independence may be threatened by the policies of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), said S&P’s primary rating analyst for Poland, Felix Winnekens.

“The Polish economy is characterised by strong fundamentals and substantial macroeconomic stability,” the central bank said. “Economic growth is stable and close to (its) potential pace.”

“Correct implementation of monetary policy and at the same time reliable economic policy may be achieved only in the circumstances of full central bank independence,” it added.

Investors are concerned that PiS, which has called in the past for looser monetary policy, intends to undermine the independence of the central bank’s rate-setting panel, most of whose members are due to stand down in coming months.

In a separate statement, Adam Glapinski, one of the bank’s 10 rate-setters, told Reuters he saw no reason for intervention on the currency market after S&P’s downgrade sent the zloty to a 4-year low versus the euro.

Glapinski said the agency’s decision stemmed from what he called a “certain deficit of information”. He added that the zloty has “incredibly strong fundamentals” and that interest rates should remain stable at their current record low levels.

Asked if he was concerned that the rating downgrade will make it harder for Poland to finance its debt, he said: “Of course I‘m very worried and that’s why I‘m happy that other agencies kept their ratings at a very good level.”

Glapinski is seen as one of the most likely candidates to take over as the central bank’s new governor.

The PiS-controlled parliament and President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, will appoint eight out of 10 members of the central bank’s rate-setting panel by the end of February. Duda will also name a new central bank governor by mid-2016.

“With regard to the central bank, nobody has questioned (in Poland) the sacrosanct principle, or tradition, of central bank independence, which we have had for 25 years,” Glapinski said.

The upper chamber of Poland’s parliament, the Senate, has already approved the candidacies of three PiS-backed central bankers: Eugeniusz Gatnar, Marek Chrzanowski and Jerzy Kropiwnicki.

The central bank said on Monday the designates’ comments “do not show any willingness to change the strategy hitherto of conducting monetary policy”. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Pawel Sobczak, and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Gareth Jones)