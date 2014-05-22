FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland may keep rates flat until end-2015 -policymaker Glapinski
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2014 / 2:12 PM / 3 years ago

Poland may keep rates flat until end-2015 -policymaker Glapinski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s central banker Adam Glapinski said on Thursday he expected that interest rates may stay unchanged at their current record-low level of 2.5 percent until the end of 2015.

“It is likely that rates may stay unchanged by the end of 2015 and highly likely that this will be the case in the first half of 2015,” Glapinski told Reuters.

He added he also expected the central bank to extend its flat rate guidance in July.

The central bank has said earlier it will keep rates unchanged until at least the end of the third quarter of 2014.

Glapinski also said he did not expect deflation in Poland, but said inflation would not exceed 1.5 percent year-on-year by the end of 2014. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

