January 18, 2016 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

Polish c.banker Glapinski says sees no reason for zloty intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Adam Glapinski said on Monday he saw no reason for intervention on the currency market as the Polish zloty has strong fundamentals.

Glapinski, seen as one of likely candidates to take over as the bank’s new governor in June, told Reuters that Poland’s interest rates should remain stable at their record low levels in the coming quarters.

“The zloty has increadibly stong fundamentals,” Glapinski said. “Poland is an attractive and safe investment destination, of which investors are well aware.”

Glapinski added that the last-week decision by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) to cut Poland’s credit rating was caused by S&P’s “certain deficit of information”. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

