WARSAW, May 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank confirmed on Wednesday that it would keep interest rates unchanged at least until the end of the third quarter as it does not expect that the gradual acceleration in economic growth will fuel inflation.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) kept interest rates unchanged at their all-time low of 2.5 percent on Wednesday, as expected. (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)