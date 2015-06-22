FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.banker Hausner sees stable rates over next 12 months -PAP
June 22, 2015 / 7:48 AM / 2 years ago

Polish c.banker Hausner sees stable rates over next 12 months -PAP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 22 (Reuters) - Polish interest rates are likely to remain stable over the course of one year, and new central bank rate-setters will have to consider a hike after that period, rate-setting panel member Jerzy Hausner was quoted as saying.

“If someone is today building their economic calculus based on an assumption of the permanence of the current interest level, when it comes to the nominal (interest rates) level, one can in my opinion rest assured over the course of more or less one year,” Hausner said in an interview published on Monday by Poland’s PAP news agency.

“But later the new MPC (Monetary Policy Council) will certainly have to consider a rate hike,” Hausner said. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Christian Lowe)

