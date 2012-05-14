Poland cenbank should hold rates but hike possible-policymaker

* Glapinski sees no need for tightening cycle

* Says central bank ready to act if CPI does not ease

* Bank raised rates by 25 bps earlier in May

By Pawel Sobczak

WARSAW, May 14 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank should adopt a ‘wait-and-see’ stance for now although further interest rate increases were possible after a hike earlier this month, policymaker Adam Glapinski said in comments cleared for release on Monday.

The bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Council raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points earlier in May to curb stubbornly high inflation, surprising many and bringing the main rate to 4.75 percent.

“This was a strong signal that the Council will not tolerate excessive inflation. However, given the uncertain international, external as well as internal situation, I think we should return to the ‘wait-and-see’ stance,” Glapinski told reporters in his first comments after the recent rate hike.

“That does not rule out hikes. Clearly, there is no talk of rate cuts in the nearest months,” he also said over the weekend in comments authorised for release on Monday.

Price growth in Poland stood at 3.9 percent in annual terms in March and above the bank’s 2.5 percent target as well as the acceptable 1.5-3.5 percent range.

But policymakers have not acted on elevated inflation since the last rate increase in June 2011 mainly due to fears over economic prospects in the face of the markets’ malaise in the euro zone, Poland’s main trade partner.

“We are sending a strong signal that if inflation does not ease but accelerate instead, we will be ready to act. But we should not act hastily and I think we should hold for now,” Glapinski also said.

“It was high time, but I don’t think we should continue with a hikes cycle,” he said, adding price growth was still largely driven by external factors that could spill over in the economy.

Earlier in May, the MPC signalled it may wait until the next update of the bank’s inflation and growth forecasts for Poland due in July before deciding on further hikes.

Glapinski, who has advocated in favour of tightening in recent months, also said the 25 bps one-off move was no threat to growth in the largest eastern economy of the European Union, but still outside the euro zone.

Analysts now expect the Polish economy to grow by 3 percent this year from 4.3 percent reported for 2011.

They also see inflation coming in flat at 3.9 percent year-on-year when the statistics office publishes data for April on Tuesday. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Marguerita Choy)