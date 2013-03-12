FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish central bank chief says too early to discuss more rate cuts
March 12, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 5 years ago

Polish central bank chief says too early to discuss more rate cuts

WARSAW, March 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor said it was too early to discuss further rate cuts after the bank shifted to a “wait and see” approach last week following five consecutive rate cuts.

“I wouldn’t want to consider the question of further cuts,” Marek Belka told the central bank’s news website in an interview posted on Tuesday. “It’s not the right moment. We’ll see what will be happening with the economy.”

The bank continues to face pressure from the government to continue lowering borrowing costs to help the economy after it brought rates to a record low of 3.25 percent. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Pravin Char)

