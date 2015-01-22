Polish c.banker Rzonca says sees no room for rate cuts-WSJ

WARSAW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Andrzej Rzonca said that there is no room for further rate cuts, as low lending costs can pose risk to financial stability, Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Poland’s central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 2.0 percent earlier this month.

WSJ also quoted Rzonca as saying that the cetral bank should not react to recent currency volatitily.

“To date the zloty’s free float has proved to be an effective absorber of external shocks. Risking its effectiveness makes no sense, even if the currency’s volatility is sometimes a source of shock,” Rzonca said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)