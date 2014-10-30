FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF says additional monetary easing in Poland may be needed
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

IMF says additional monetary easing in Poland may be needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Poland may need to undertake additional monetary easing to bring inflation to its 2.5 percent target, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

“Recent interest rate cuts are welcome, yet downside risks to inflation persist amid slowing activity and disinflation in the euro area and unresolved geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia/Ukraine,” the IMF said in a concluding statement after a regular mission to Poland.

“High interest rate differentials with the euro area and emerging market peers and continued monetary policy easing in the euro area forge space for a further policy interest rate cut,” a concluding statement of IMF staff visit reads.

Poland cut rates this month to 2.0 percent, their lowest level in history. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.