IMF says additional monetary easing in Poland may be needed

WARSAW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Poland may need to undertake additional monetary easing to bring inflation to its 2.5 percent target, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

“Recent interest rate cuts are welcome, yet downside risks to inflation persist amid slowing activity and disinflation in the euro area and unresolved geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia/Ukraine,” the IMF said in a concluding statement after a regular mission to Poland.

“High interest rate differentials with the euro area and emerging market peers and continued monetary policy easing in the euro area forge space for a further policy interest rate cut,” a concluding statement of IMF staff visit reads.

Poland cut rates this month to 2.0 percent, their lowest level in history. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)