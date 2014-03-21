Polish c.banker Osiatynski sees unchanged rates in 2014 and 2015

WARSAW, March 21 (Reuters) - Polish central bank policymaker Jerzy Osiatynski was quoted as saying on Friday that the bank will likely be able to keep rates unchanged in 2014 and 2015, given low inflation and the need to support the economy.

“It seems that the (central bank’s Monetary Policy) Council will be able to keep rates at their current level at least until the end of this year. I think that also next year,” Osiatynski told the state news agency PAP.

He said the bank’s current inflation projection supports such a policy stance as inflation is expected by the bank to reach its 2.5 percent target only in 2016. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)