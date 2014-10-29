FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.banker Rzonca repeats no need to cut rates further
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

Polish c.banker Rzonca repeats no need to cut rates further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Polish central banker Andrzej Rzonca has reiterated that there is no need to cut rates further from their lowest level in history, as the Polish economy is not in a crisis.

“Just now the reference rate accounts to 2 percent. In late autumn of 2008 when the global crisis was in its deepest phase it was 3.5 percent,” Rzonca said in an interview with Gazeta Wyborcza daily published on Wednesday.

“Is our situation worse now that then? For sure not. That is why I don’t understand why we were to cut rates further,” he said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

