Polish c.banker Rzonca says no need to cut rates - agency
December 9, 2014 / 3:37 PM / 3 years ago

Polish c.banker Rzonca says no need to cut rates - agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Andrzej Rzonca said that there is no need to cut rates, as the lower cost of credit could hurt productivity growth, Bloomberg news agency reported on Tuesday.

“Rates shouldn’t be lower than they are now. Low rates could create a risk to macroeconomic stability and hurt productivity growth,” he was quoted as saying in an interview conducted on December 7.

Rzonca also said that the economic slowdown will probably be shallow and domestic demand is already expanding at a rate that is way above the country’s growth potential.

Earlier this month Poland’s central bank decided to leave rates unchanged at their all-time low level of 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Michal Janusz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary and Christian Lowe)

