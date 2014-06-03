FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish c.bank says price pressure to remain very low
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Polish c.bank says price pressure to remain very low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 3 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank’s Monetary Policy Council said on Tuesday that the economic growth will gradually recover its pace in the coming months, while price pressures will remain very low.

“In the MPC’s assessment it is likely that in the next few quarters the economic situation will be gradually improving, while inflationary pressure will stay very low,” the central bank said in a statement, after it decided to keep interest rates at a record low level of 2.5 percent.

The MPC also said it was re-iterating that rates would stay unchanged until the end of the third quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.