Polish c.bank drops forward guidance, says sees v. low CPI
July 2, 2014 / 2:07 PM / 3 years ago

Polish c.bank drops forward guidance, says sees v. low CPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank on Wednesday dropped its forward guidance for flat rates to the end of the third quarter from its monthly statement and said inflation may stay very low in the coming months and may even temporarily fall below zero.

Earlier, the bank’s Monetary Policy Council decided to keep interest rates at their record-low level of 2.50 percent.

Newly released central bank projections see inflation at about 0.3 percent this year, significantly lower than the 1.1 percent envisaged in the last projection, issued in March. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

