Polish c.bank says will cut rates if economic weakness is confirmed
September 3, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Polish c.bank says will cut rates if economic weakness is confirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank said on Wednesday it will start cutting interest rates if incoming data confirm a weakening of the economy and higher risk of inflation staying below target in the medium-term.

“If incoming data will confirm the weakening of the economy and a higher risk of inflation staying below target over the medium term, the Council will start adjusting monetary policy,” the bank’s Monetary Policy Council said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday the bank kept the benchmark interest rate at 2.50 percent, as expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski

