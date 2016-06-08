Polish c.bank: new child benefit to support GDP

WARSAW, June 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said on Wednesday that the first quarter economic slowdown was probably temporary, adding the government’s new child benefit program will help support growth ahead, the MPC said in a statement.

The MPC also said the present level of interest rates helps keep Poland on a balanced growth path, while deflation will persist in the coming quarters.

“Taking into account the sustained good financial standing of companies and their high capacity utilization, the fall in investment at the beginning of the year - hence also weakening the economic growth - was most likely temporary,” it said. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)