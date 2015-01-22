Polish rate-setter Winiecki says central bank unable to spur inflation

WARSAW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Jan Winiecki said on Thursday the central bank is unable to spur inflation using monetary policy.

“Monetary policy is not able, in the current demand and supply conditions in the western and world economy, to spur inflation,” Winiecki told private broadcaster TVN Biznes i Swiat.

The Monetary Policy Council decided in January to keep the benchmark rate at its record low of 2.00 percent, despite the fact that inflation in December reached minus 1 percent year-on-year.