Polish rate-setter says chances for rate cut have risen -agency
August 18, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Polish rate-setter says chances for rate cut have risen -agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chances for a rate cut in Poland have risen following recent data, Polish central bank’s rate-setting council member Anna Zielinska-Glebocka was quoted as saying on Monday.

“Chances for monetary policy loosening have risen recently, however, one should remain cautious,” Zielinska-Glebocka told state agency PAP in an interview.

“My opinion is that recent developments and macroeconomic data are pushing us closer to the decision about a rate cut,” she said, adding that she expected a 25-50 basis-point cut. (Reporting by Michal Janusz; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

