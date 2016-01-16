FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish economy minister says not worried about zloty after S&P downgrade
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Polish economy minister says not worried about zloty after S&P downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s economy minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Standard & Poor’s (S&P) rating downgrade was not a disturbing signal and that he was not worried about the zloty, which, he said, was likely to strengthen with the growing economy.

S&P unexpectedly cut Poland’s credit rating on Friday, saying that the new government had weakened the independence of major institutions and that the rating might fall further.

“The government is not completely surprised about this since such signals have been coming up from different agencies, related to the geopolitical situation,” Morawiecki told private radio RMF on Saturday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.