FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland expects zloty fluctuations at start of week
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Poland expects zloty fluctuations at start of week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s finance minister said on Saturday he would expect some fluctuations in the zloty on Monday and Tuesday after a ratings downgrade by Standard and Poor’s (S&P), but markets would calm later in the week on positive data from Polish economy.

“We will see what the market reaction will be. I assume it will be short-term, but zloty fluctuations are possible on Monday and Tuesday, but then there will be a return to fundamentals,” the minister, Pawel Szalamacha, told Reuters.

He said that after the first, nervous reaction, investors would focus on data from Polish economy, which were positive. “It’s too early to even think about a potential intervention to defend the zloty,” Szalamacha said.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.