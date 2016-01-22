FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland not planning intervention to defend its currency -minister
January 22, 2016

Poland not planning intervention to defend its currency -minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Poland would like to see the zloty within a 4.1 to 4.4 range versus the euro, but does not plan any market intervention to defend its currency, economy and deputy prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday evening.

The zloty currency fell to a four year low immediately after Standard & Poor’s (S&P) unexpectedly cut Poland’s rating last week.

It rebounded on Thursday as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled further monetary easing in the euro zone.

“In a long term we would like to keep the zloty fluctuations in the range as it was before or around 4.1-4.4,” Morawiecki told private broadcaster TVN BiS.

“We do not plan any interventions. But definitely there is a significant inflow of funds from the European Union this and next year and these could be sold either by the central bank or directly by BGK bank on the market and the finance minister must be for sure thinking in what perspective, what and how to activate”.

Morawiecki added he hoped that Poland’s economic growth, which could accelerate to above 4 percent, would attract more investors to Poland. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
