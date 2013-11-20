UPDATE 1-Poland names bank economist as new finance minister

* New Finance Minister is ING economist Mateusz Szczurek

* Change was part of wider cabinet reshuffle

* PM trying to reverse government’s slide in polls

* Ministers for environment, education also changed

By Christian Lowe and Karolina Slowikowska

WARSAW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk named a bank economist as his new finance minister on Wednesday, an appointment designed to re-invigorate a government that many voters feel has lost its way after six years in power.

Mateusz Szczurek, who is chief economist for central Europe with ING bank in Warsaw, replaces Jacek Rostowski, who held the post for the past six years.

The change was part of a cabinet reshuffle in which Tusk also named new ministers for the environment, sports, science and higher education and administration. He also promoted regional development minister Elzbieta Bienkowska to the rank of deputy prime minister.

“For the next leap in our development, we need new energy,” Tusk told a news conference at which he announced the changes.

Reuters had reported exclusively in August that Tusk was preparing to replace his finance minister within months.

The reshuffle was an attempt by Tusk to reverse the slide in his government’s popularity and win back voters before a parliamentary election in 2015.