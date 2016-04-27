FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander's Polish unit Q1 net falls, beats f'casts
#Financials
April 27, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Santander's Polish unit Q1 net falls, beats f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK on Wednesday reported a 46-percent year-on-year fall in its first quarter net profit, as a year ago the lender’s results were supported by a sale of part of its insurance business.

The No.3 Polish bank by assets, a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander , said its net profit fell to 556 million zlotys ($144 million), above analysts’ expectations of 506 million.

BZ WBK also said that both net interest and net fee income rose in the period. ($1 = 3.8719 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
