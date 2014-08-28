Poland's CCC says 2014 net profit likely to top 200 mln zlotys

WARSAW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest shoe retailer CCC’s net profit is very likely to exceed 200 million zlotys ($62.5 mln) in 2014, the company’s Deputy Chief Executive Piotr Nowjalis said on Thursday.

“The second part of the year should be significantly better than the first one,” Nowjalis told Reuters. “For us, October is one of the best months in terms of sales, and generally speaking the fourth quarter is always the best.” (1 US dollar = 3.1962 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Michal Janusz; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)