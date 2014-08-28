FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's CCC says 2014 net profit likely to top 200 mln zlotys
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 28, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's CCC says 2014 net profit likely to top 200 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest shoe retailer CCC’s net profit is very likely to exceed 200 million zlotys ($62.5 mln) in 2014, the company’s Deputy Chief Executive Piotr Nowjalis said on Thursday.

“The second part of the year should be significantly better than the first one,” Nowjalis told Reuters. “For us, October is one of the best months in terms of sales, and generally speaking the fourth quarter is always the best.” (1 US dollar = 3.1962 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Michal Janusz; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.