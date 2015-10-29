FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish mBank Q3 net profit rises 1 pct y/y, above f'casts
October 29, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Polish mBank Q3 net profit rises 1 pct y/y, above f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s fourth largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Thursday a 1-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit year-on-year, despite record-low interest rates and increased bank guarantee fund fees.

The bank, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 319.5 million zlotys ($81.83 million) compared with 278 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The result was better than expected as the lender improved its fee and commission result, while provisions for bad loans were much lower than a year ago. ($1 = 3.9106 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

