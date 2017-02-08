BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
WARSAW Feb 8 Poland's fourth largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Wednesday an almost 6-percent annual fall in its fourth-quarter net profit reflecting the impact of a bank tax imposed last year.
The bank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 292.5 million zlotys ($72.60 million) in the last quarter of 2016 compared with 261 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 4.0291 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan