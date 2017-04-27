FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish mBank Q1 profit down 29 pct y/y, as expected
April 27, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 4 months ago

Polish mBank Q1 profit down 29 pct y/y, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - Poland's fourth largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Thursday a 29 percent annual fall in its first-quarter net profit reflecting the impact of the cost of bank guarantee funds charges.

The bank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 219 million zlotys ($56.53 million) in the first quarter of 2017 compared with 214 million zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.8738 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

