BRUSSELS, June 30 European Union state aid
regulators on Friday said a Polish retail tax is illegal as it
favoured smaller companies with lower turnover.
Under the scheme, which entered into force on Sept. 1 last
year, companies operating in Poland's retail sector were set to
pay a monthly tax based on their turnover.
"With this progressive tax rate structure, smaller companies
would either pay no retail tax at all or face a lower average
tax rate than larger competitors," the European Commission said
in a statement.
The Commission opened an investigation into issue in
September last year following a complaint.
As no taxes had been levied under the new rules, no
repayment was necessary, the Commission, which acts as the
competition supervisor in the European Union, said.
