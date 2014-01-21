FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish watchdog conditionally agrees to Auchan's buy of Real
January 21, 2014

Polish watchdog conditionally agrees to Auchan's buy of Real

WARSAW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Polish antimonopoly office UOKiK conditionally agreed to French retailer Auchan’s takeover of German rival Metro’s Polish Real market chain, it said on Tuesday.

The condition is for the buyer to sell eight units from the joint base of 84 Auchan and Real hypermarkets in Poland, UOKiK said.

The deal was part of the 1.1-billion euro ($1.5 billion) sale of some of Metro’s operations in eastern Europe to Auchan in 2012 that was to help the German group cut debt and focus on core activities. ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)

